Seven Eight Capital LP Buys Shares of 43,327 Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,162,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,594,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,852,000 after acquiring an additional 523,226 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,287,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,081,000 after acquiring an additional 332,593 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the third quarter valued at $5,525,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,547,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,020,000 after acquiring an additional 156,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Patterson Companies in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Patterson Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.78. 573,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,238. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.43. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.60 and a 52-week high of $34.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.23%.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

