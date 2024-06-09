Seven Eight Capital LP Grows Holdings in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 95.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,937 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $5,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,758,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,556,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,792,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,678,000. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 892,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,220,000 after acquiring an additional 518,995 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

Insider Transactions at PENN Entertainment

In other PENN Entertainment news, CFO Felicia Hendrix acquired 16,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $249,948.79. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,180.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director David A. Handler purchased 40,000 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $597,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 283,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,743. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Felicia Hendrix purchased 16,157 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $249,948.79. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 68,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,180.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 76,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,949. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of PENN traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.16. 4,605,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,059,062. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.12. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $29.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.20). PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PENN

About PENN Entertainment

(Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.