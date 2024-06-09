Seven Eight Capital LP Grows Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 140.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,413 shares during the quarter. Hershey makes up 0.8% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Hershey were worth $6,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HSY. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hershey by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in Hershey by 176.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE HSY traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $196.06. 715,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,106. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $195.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.57. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $178.82 and a 12 month high of $263.29.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 50.15%. Hershey’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.83, for a total transaction of $278,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,196,824.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $882,405 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hershey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $191.00 to $183.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $213.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.56.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

