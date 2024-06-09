Seven Eight Capital LP Increases Holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 161.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,571 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,470 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in UiPath were worth $4,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PATH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in UiPath by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,750,773 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $645,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,718 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in UiPath by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,238,176 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $277,835,000 after acquiring an additional 463,032 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,749,000. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,209,655 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $106,247,000 after purchasing an additional 181,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,301,413 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $131,687,000 after purchasing an additional 119,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair cut UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on UiPath from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on UiPath from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.12.

Shares of NYSE:PATH traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.00. The stock had a trading volume of 13,496,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,195,349. UiPath Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.53 and a 1 year high of $27.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of -75.00 and a beta of 0.85.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $405.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.32 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,762 shares in the company, valued at $14,312,104.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 96,000 shares of company stock worth $2,023,440 over the last ninety days. 22.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

