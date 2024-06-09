Seven Eight Capital LP Increases Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 162.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,656,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 529.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 16,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,472,000 after purchasing an additional 13,965 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 635.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 40,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,338,000 after purchasing an additional 34,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $743.78.

Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $6.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $751.64. 324,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,350. The company’s 50-day moving average is $696.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $662.25. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $392.10 and a 52-week high of $778.15. The firm has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.59, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $457.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.76 million. Analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.44, for a total value of $5,419,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 899,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,175,726.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.44, for a total value of $5,419,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 899,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,175,726.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.40, for a total transaction of $1,000,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 206,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,818,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,046 shares of company stock worth $31,842,373 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

