Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $1.54 Million in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,000. Seven Eight Capital LP owned 0.07% of SpringWorks Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWTX. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 12.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SpringWorks Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

NASDAQ SWTX traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,167. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.20. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $53.92.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 million. SpringWorks Therapeutics’s revenue was up 2000.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.18) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.6 EPS for the current year.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

