Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $6.51 Million in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 318,547 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,505,000. Cleveland-Cliffs accounts for 0.8% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Seven Eight Capital LP owned 0.06% of Cleveland-Cliffs as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth about $117,585,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 4,037,507 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $82,446,000 after buying an additional 334,739 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,542,004 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $72,328,000 after buying an additional 194,948 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 154.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,586,472 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,181,000 after buying an additional 1,568,961 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,103,314 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,950,000 after buying an additional 359,801 shares during the period. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of CLF traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $15.80. 9,239,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,152,559. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.21. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $22.97.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the mining company to repurchase up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,759,089 shares in the company, valued at $46,242,331.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,759,089 shares in the company, valued at $46,242,331.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

