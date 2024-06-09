Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases New Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,431 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richelieu Gestion SA bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $11.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $490.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,416,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $451.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $436.38 and a 12 month high of $554.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $490.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $507.82.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $2.10 dividend. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $597.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $534.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $578.75.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

