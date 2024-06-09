Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases Shares of 38,494 The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 38,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Get AZEK alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,083,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,330,345.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AZEK Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of AZEK stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 987,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,815. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 56.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.91. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $50.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

AZEK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of AZEK from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AZEK from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of AZEK in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AZEK

About AZEK

(Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.