Seven Eight Capital LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Seven Eight Capital LP lowered its holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,007 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at $65,543,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,495,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 1,276.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 403,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,712,000 after buying an additional 373,915 shares during the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP grew its holdings in Ambarella by 121.0% during the third quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 649,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,626,000 after acquiring an additional 355,689 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ambarella by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,022,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,322,000 after acquiring an additional 139,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella Trading Down 1.2 %

AMBA stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.91. The stock had a trading volume of 510,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,045. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.31 and a 52-week high of $89.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.35.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CFO John Alexander Young sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $76,171.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,300,023.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO John Alexander Young sold 1,546 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $76,171.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,300,023.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 2,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $107,063.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 806,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,742,758.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,648 shares of company stock worth $327,595 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMBA. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Ambarella from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Ambarella from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ambarella

Ambarella Profile

(Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.