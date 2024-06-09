Seven Eight Capital LP Sells 2,156 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Seven Eight Capital LP lessened its stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,612 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $3,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RIVN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,427,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 228.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,630,315 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $88,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,142 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 14.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,695,576 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $235,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,650 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 38.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,282,027 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $55,408,000 after acquiring an additional 631,397 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 14.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,235,291 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $102,833,000 after acquiring an additional 544,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $414,181.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,415 shares in the company, valued at $690,829.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.52. The company had a trading volume of 24,524,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,743,592. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.09.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.03). Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 53.55% and a negative net margin of 111.09%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

