Seven Eight Capital LP Takes Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Encore Wire by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Encore Wire in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Encore Wire in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Encore Wire in the 4th quarter worth $145,000. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
WIRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CJS Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Friday, April 19th. DA Davidson cut shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.
Encore Wire Stock Performance
Shares of Encore Wire stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $288.70. 394,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,499. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.36. Encore Wire Co. has a 52 week low of $150.51 and a 52 week high of $295.90.
Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $632.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.64 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 17.77%. Encore Wire’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Encore Wire Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.42%.
Encore Wire Profile
Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.
