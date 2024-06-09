SG Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 104,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,884,000. Astec Industries comprises 1.2% of SG Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Astec Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $424,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 65,426.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 473,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,319,000 after purchasing an additional 473,033 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 34.5% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 108,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 27,813 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 5.8% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 131,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the third quarter worth $13,107,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astec Industries Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ASTE traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,244. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.47 million, a P/E ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.45 and a 200-day moving average of $36.79. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.97 and a 52-week high of $56.33.

Astec Industries Dividend Announcement

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $309.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.27 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 1.91%. Astec Industries’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASTE. StockNews.com downgraded Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Insider Activity

In other Astec Industries news, insider Michael Paul Norris purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.46 per share, for a total transaction of $33,460.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,886 shares in the company, valued at $531,545.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

