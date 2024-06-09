SG Capital Management LLC Purchases 16,161 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

SG Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 153.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,721 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,161 shares during the quarter. Eagle Materials makes up about 1.6% of SG Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. SG Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Eagle Materials worth $5,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 3,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paralel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 1.1% during the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 13,032 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on EXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $238.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.67.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:EXP traded down $2.70 on Friday, reaching $224.69. 236,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.33. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.03 and a 52 week high of $276.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.08.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.48). Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 37.31%. The firm had revenue of $476.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.34%.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Further Reading

