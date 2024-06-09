SG Capital Management LLC Sells 68,250 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

SG Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 80.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,250 shares during the period. McGrath RentCorp accounts for 0.6% of SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. SG Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of McGrath RentCorp worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGRC. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the third quarter worth about $306,000. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

McGrath RentCorp stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.34. 77,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,148. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.21. McGrath RentCorp has a 12 month low of $88.63 and a 12 month high of $130.86.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $187.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

