Shake Shack’s (SHAK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at TD Cowen

TD Cowen reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $125.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Shake Shack from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Shake Shack from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.53.

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $92.18 on Thursday. Shake Shack has a fifty-two week low of $52.79 and a fifty-two week high of $111.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.60, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Shake Shack will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total value of $31,315.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,754 shares in the company, valued at $386,699.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Shake Shack by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 4.2% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,263,000 after acquiring an additional 8,010 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

