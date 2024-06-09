Shell Asset Management Co. Has $3.06 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,545 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Ossiam increased its position in Philip Morris International by 240.9% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 9,355 shares during the period. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:PM traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.61. 2,506,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,489,224. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $104.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.64 and a 200 day moving average of $94.01. The stock has a market cap of $161.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.57.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Philip Morris International

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.