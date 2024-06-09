Shell Asset Management Co. Has $5.08 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,451 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $410,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 450,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,549,000 after buying an additional 89,139 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 61,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after buying an additional 5,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Henrique Braun sold 57,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total transaction of $3,614,357.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,309,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $561,812.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,621.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henrique Braun sold 57,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total value of $3,614,357.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,309,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 180,838 shares of company stock valued at $11,220,064. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $63.91. The company had a trading volume of 9,523,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,011,966. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $275.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.53 and a 200-day moving average of $60.30. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $64.36.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.09.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

