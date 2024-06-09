Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,619 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $2,684,899,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 10,702.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,174,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $644,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,297 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 552.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 791,639 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $234,729,000 after purchasing an additional 670,261 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 264.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 724,598 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $214,842,000 after purchasing an additional 525,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,306,329 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $344,139,000 after purchasing an additional 370,699 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,096 shares of company stock worth $1,127,678 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock traded down $4.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $256.21. 2,290,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,509,454. The company has a market cap of $184.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $267.91 and its 200 day moving average is $282.30. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.