Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 3,839 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,819 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,839 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 214.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 24.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Autodesk by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 210,556 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $43,566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Autodesk by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,973 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after buying an additional 5,624 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total transaction of $141,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,525,218.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total value of $141,163.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,525,218.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $457,645.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,988 shares of company stock worth $7,534,941 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $316.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.05.

NASDAQ ADSK traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $216.05. 2,411,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,194,778. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $279.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $221.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.03.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

