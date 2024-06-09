Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 3,910 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,910 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 12,378.3% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 7,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.9% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 11,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 514,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,474,000 after purchasing an additional 18,911 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 31.5% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 19,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 383,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.39. 10,059,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,795,522. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $154.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.03. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $80.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.