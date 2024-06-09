Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 40,632 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,632 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 431.0% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.26.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.78. The company had a trading volume of 25,928,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,708,964. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $40.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $311.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

