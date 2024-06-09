Shopify (TSE:SHO) Cut to Hold at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Shopify (TSE:SHO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities upgraded Shopify from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Shopify from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Shopify from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy.
