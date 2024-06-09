Shopify (TSE:SHO) Cut to Hold at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Shopify (TSE:SHO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities upgraded Shopify from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Shopify from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Shopify from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy.

Get Shopify alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SHO

Shopify Price Performance

Shopify ( TSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.49 billion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.