Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for N Brown Group (LON:BWNG)

N Brown Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LON BWNG opened at GBX 19.95 ($0.26) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 16.63. The company has a market capitalization of £92.43 million, a PE ratio of -153.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.00. N Brown Group has a 12-month low of GBX 13.05 ($0.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 26 ($0.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.41, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 4.33.

N Brown Group Company Profile

N Brown Group plc operates as a clothing and footwear digital retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men and women under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Ambrose Wilson, Jacamo, Home Essentials, Fashion World, Marisota, Oxendales, and Premier Man brands.

