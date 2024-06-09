Siacoin (SC) Market Cap Hits $343.04 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Siacoin has a market cap of $343.04 million and $3.91 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $69,358.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $472.35 or 0.00681022 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.27 or 0.00115725 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00008383 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00038845 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.42 or 0.00242831 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00054347 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.64 or 0.00081657 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Siacoin

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,499,635,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,470,738,664 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

