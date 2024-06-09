Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Shares Sold by Engine Capital Management LP

Engine Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Signet Jewelers accounts for 1.8% of Engine Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Engine Capital Management LP owned 0.23% of Signet Jewelers worth $10,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SIG. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 65,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,049,000 after buying an additional 14,465 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at $1,370,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 394,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,300,000 after buying an additional 118,275 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 585,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,036,000 after acquiring an additional 39,316 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 615,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,225,000 after buying an additional 52,104 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider William Brace sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $297,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,664 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,736. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider William Brace sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $297,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,736. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vincent Ciccolini sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.64, for a total transaction of $406,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,683,164.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,444,267 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SIG traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $105.73. The company had a trading volume of 505,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,660. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.46 and a 200 day moving average of $99.29. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52-week low of $57.10 and a 52-week high of $112.06.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SIG. UBS Group upped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.20.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

