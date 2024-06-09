SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Down 15.4% This Week

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. SingularityNET has a market cap of $749.42 million and $63.09 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.75 or 0.00001076 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00010242 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00010748 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69,693.55 or 1.00037293 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00012428 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004160 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.12 or 0.00096338 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,410,728,723 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,410,728,722.7389963 with 1,284,776,139.4192574 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.74578002 USD and is down -3.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 258 active market(s) with $72,575,704.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

