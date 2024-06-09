Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) & SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES) Critical Comparison

SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES – Get Free Report) and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SEALSQ and Skyworks Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get SEALSQ alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEALSQ 0 0 0 0 N/A Skyworks Solutions 1 15 3 0 2.11

Skyworks Solutions has a consensus target price of $106.25, suggesting a potential upside of 17.00%. Given Skyworks Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Skyworks Solutions is more favorable than SEALSQ.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

1.3% of SEALSQ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.4% of Skyworks Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Skyworks Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SEALSQ and Skyworks Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEALSQ N/A N/A N/A Skyworks Solutions 18.85% 17.00% 12.48%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SEALSQ and Skyworks Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEALSQ $30.06 million 0.61 -$3.27 million N/A N/A Skyworks Solutions $4.77 billion 3.05 $982.80 million $5.32 17.07

Skyworks Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than SEALSQ.

Summary

Skyworks Solutions beats SEALSQ on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SEALSQ

(Get Free Report)

SEALSQ Corp, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor chips in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers semiconductors, such as VaultIC secure elements, secure arm platform, and smart card reader chips; identity provisioning services, such as IoT device provisioning and chip provisioning; and managed PKI for IoT solutions and trust services. The company provides device-to-cloud authentication, device attestation for matter, GSMA root certificate, device-to-device authentication, data protection, anti-counterfeiting and brand protection, security access, device ID provisioning, identity lifecycle management, and satellite IoT connectivity solutions. Its products are used in various applications, such as smart energy, smart home, automotive EV charging, consumer IoT, aerospace and military, telecommunications, logistics, medical, luxury, and other industrial applications. SEALSQ Corp was founded in 2022 and is based in Cointrin, Switzerland.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators. The company products are the used in aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, defense, entertainment and gaming, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet, and wearable markets. It sells its products through direct sales force, electronic component distributors, and independent sales representatives. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1962 and is based in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for SEALSQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEALSQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.