SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.65

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$22.65 and traded as high as C$22.75. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at C$22.43, with a volume of 180,197 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRU.UN. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$23.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$23.50 in a report on Friday, May 17th. CIBC reduced their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$24.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$26.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.75, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of C$3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.24.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

