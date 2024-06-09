Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Smartsheet from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an underperform rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Smartsheet from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $44.29 on Thursday. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $35.52 and a 1-year high of $49.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -71.44 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.10 and its 200-day moving average is $42.36.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $256.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 5,202 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total value of $218,067.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,984.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,702 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $303,766.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,597.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 5,202 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total value of $218,067.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,984.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,791. Company insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the first quarter worth $29,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the first quarter worth $35,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 2,503.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 24.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

