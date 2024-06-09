Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SMAR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.75.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $44.29 on Thursday. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $35.52 and a twelve month high of $49.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.10 and a 200-day moving average of $42.36.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $256.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.99 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $303,766.88. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,597.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $303,766.88. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,597.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 5,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $219,268.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,591,354.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,791. 4.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at $68,879,000. RGM Capital LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the third quarter valued at about $50,705,000. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 58.3% in the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,329,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,189 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the first quarter worth about $38,388,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 908.1% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,040,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,767,000 after purchasing an additional 937,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

