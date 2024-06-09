Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Smith & Nephew from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy.

Smith & Nephew Stock Down 0.5 %

Institutional Trading of Smith & Nephew

NYSE SNN opened at $26.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.80. Smith & Nephew has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $32.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 1.5% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 217,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,515,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the first quarter worth $2,524,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the first quarter worth $364,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 20.3% in the first quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 46,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the first quarter worth $815,000. 25.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

