Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Smith & Nephew from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Smith & Nephew
Smith & Nephew Stock Down 0.5 %
Institutional Trading of Smith & Nephew
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 1.5% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 217,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,515,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the first quarter worth $2,524,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the first quarter worth $364,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 20.3% in the first quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 46,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the first quarter worth $815,000. 25.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Smith & Nephew Company Profile
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Smith & Nephew
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.