Snap (NYSE:SNAP) and Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Financial Contrast

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) and Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Bumble and Snap, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bumble 0 4 11 0 2.73 Snap 2 15 9 0 2.27

Bumble currently has a consensus price target of $15.89, suggesting a potential upside of 41.59%. Snap has a consensus price target of $14.82, suggesting a potential downside of 4.94%. Given Bumble’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bumble is more favorable than Snap.

Volatility and Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Bumble has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Snap has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

94.9% of Bumble shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.5% of Snap shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Bumble shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Snap shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bumble and Snap’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bumble $1.05 billion 1.35 -$4.21 million $0.17 66.00 Snap $4.61 billion 5.55 -$1.32 billion ($0.81) -19.25

Bumble has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Snap. Snap is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bumble, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bumble and Snap’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bumble 2.04% 0.92% 0.60% Snap -26.99% -46.62% -14.58%

Summary

Bumble beats Snap on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc. provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point. Bumble Inc. was founded in 2006 in and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Snap

Snap Inc. operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures photos and video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR ads and Snap ads comprises a single image or video ads, collection ads, dynamic ads, story ads, and commercials. The company was formerly known as Snapchat, Inc. and changed its name to Snap Inc. in September 2016. Snap Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

