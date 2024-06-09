Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Cut to $183.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $226.00 to $183.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SNOW has been the subject of several other research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Snowflake from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Snowflake from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $198.92.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Snowflake

Snowflake Stock Down 0.6 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of SNOW opened at $131.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.86 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.23 and a 200 day moving average of $178.80. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $128.41 and a twelve month high of $237.72.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $111,218.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,744.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $2,057,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 757,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,896,852.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $111,218.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,665 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,744.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,880 shares of company stock worth $12,890,065 in the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,286,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,842,000 after buying an additional 297,428 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,008,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,568,000 after purchasing an additional 249,249 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,235 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,443,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,238,000 after acquiring an additional 610,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $838,455,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.