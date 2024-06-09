Socorro Asset Management LP Increases Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Socorro Asset Management LP increased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 3.8% of Socorro Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Socorro Asset Management LP’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $8,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,808,056,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 11,138.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,977,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933,527 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,734,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408,063 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,205,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,913,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.09.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE KO traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $63.91. 9,523,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,011,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $64.36.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.60%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, EVP Henrique Braun sold 57,298 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total transaction of $3,614,357.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,466 shares in the company, valued at $3,309,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,621.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henrique Braun sold 57,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total transaction of $3,614,357.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,309,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,838 shares of company stock worth $11,220,064. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

