Socorro Asset Management LP Sells 3,598 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Socorro Asset Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,542 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,598 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 3.6% of Socorro Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Socorro Asset Management LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1,788.3% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 14,807 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $358,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $350,000. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 6,797 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 539,534 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $109,643,000 after purchasing an additional 192,035 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on UNP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $248.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.70.

Union Pacific stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $227.97. 2,555,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,235,612. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $194.60 and a 52 week high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $139.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

