Socorro Asset Management LP Sells 7,738 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Socorro Asset Management LP reduced its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,738 shares during the period. Sempra accounts for approximately 3.2% of Socorro Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Socorro Asset Management LP’s holdings in Sempra were worth $7,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 10,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 18,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Presima Securities ULC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 5,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Stock Down 0.9 %

SRE traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,723,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,091,062. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.74. Sempra has a one year low of $63.75 and a one year high of $78.83.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sempra had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.93%.

Insider Transactions at Sempra

In related news, Director Richard J. Mark bought 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SRE. Mizuho increased their price objective on Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sempra from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Featured Stories

