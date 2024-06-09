Sollinda Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Sollinda Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOVFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Sollinda Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,673,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,484,000 after purchasing an additional 920,742 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 865.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,807,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413,143 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,219,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,484,000 after purchasing an additional 488,294 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,512,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,649,000 after purchasing an additional 156,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 168.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,459,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,945,000 after purchasing an additional 915,587 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SGOV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,490,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,620,076. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.48. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.04 and a 1 year high of $100.75.

