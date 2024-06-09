Sollinda Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 643,394 Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Sollinda Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 643,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,529,000. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises about 10.6% of Sollinda Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sollinda Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000.

VGSH traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $57.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,465,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,687,694. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.00. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.33 and a 52-week high of $58.57.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.206 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

