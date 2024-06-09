Sollinda Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 50,000 Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Sollinda Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000. Sollinda Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Gray Television at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 14,951 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 181,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,060,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,262,000 after purchasing an additional 386,907 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GTN shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Gray Television from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital raised shares of Gray Television to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Gray Television from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gray Television

In other news, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,982,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,127,502.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gray Television Trading Down 2.8 %

GTN stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.52. 1,493,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,713. The company has a market capitalization of $547.25 million, a P/E ratio of -46.00, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Gray Television, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.25.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.98 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 2.13%. Gray Television’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -266.67%.

Gray Television Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Featured Articles

