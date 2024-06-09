Sollinda Capital Management LLC Invests $220,000 in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sollinda Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,346 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 971.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 753.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.29.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.1 %

International Business Machines stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,475,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140,995. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $129.18 and a 12 month high of $199.18. The company has a market capitalization of $156.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.