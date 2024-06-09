Sollinda Capital Management LLC Invests $259,000 in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Sollinda Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,312,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,820,000 after purchasing an additional 426,673 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 789.9% in the 4th quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 6,896,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121,670 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.72. 3,826,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,170,577. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.16. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $73.92.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.219 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

