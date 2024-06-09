Sollinda Capital Management LLC Invests $394,000 in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sollinda Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, EVP Henrique Braun sold 57,298 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total transaction of $3,614,357.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,466 shares in the company, valued at $3,309,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Henrique Braun sold 57,298 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total value of $3,614,357.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,466 shares in the company, valued at $3,309,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,621.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,838 shares of company stock worth $11,220,064. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $63.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,523,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,011,966. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.31. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $64.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $275.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.09.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

