Sollinda Capital Management LLC Invests $4.46 Million in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Sollinda Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 134,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,462,000. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 1.3% of Sollinda Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sollinda Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFAU. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,879,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,153,000 after purchasing an additional 270,162 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,542,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,781,000 after purchasing an additional 338,346 shares in the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,144,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,566,000 after purchasing an additional 73,206 shares in the last quarter. Kooman & Associates increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 2,512,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,553,000 after purchasing an additional 96,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 1,713,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,962,000 after purchasing an additional 349,070 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:DFAU traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $36.89. The stock had a trading volume of 366,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,080. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.04 and a 200 day moving average of $34.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $37.06.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.