Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 5,006 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 24.2% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total value of $63,579.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,547.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total value of $63,579.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,547.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.38, for a total value of $76,144.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,833 shares in the company, valued at $469,944.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,671 shares of company stock valued at $438,754. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $255.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,770. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.28 and a 52 week high of $348.52. The company has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ROK

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.