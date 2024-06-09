Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 41,143 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 295.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,143 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 387.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 315.4% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NEE traded down $1.31 on Friday, hitting $75.39. 10,059,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,795,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $80.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.03.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 56.13%.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

