Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,843,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,650. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.49 and a 12-month high of $140.43. The company has a market capitalization of $76.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $307,411.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,347 shares in the company, valued at $4,031,103.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 350,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $305,265.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 649,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,442.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $307,411.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,031,103.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,234 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,823 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.29.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

