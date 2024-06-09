Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $239,000 Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,160 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 590 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,460,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,268,063. The firm has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $61.23 and a one year high of $80.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.01 and a 200 day moving average of $72.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTSH. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $69,354.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,522.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

