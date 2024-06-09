Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 227.2% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 236.0% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.17. 4,814,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,881,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.74. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $40.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.06.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -157.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Truist Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stephens upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TFC

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.