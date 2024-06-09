Soviero Asset Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Soviero Asset Management LP trimmed its position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 736,390 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 40,910 shares during the quarter. Transocean accounts for approximately 2.3% of Soviero Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Soviero Asset Management LP owned about 0.09% of Transocean worth $4,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its position in Transocean by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 77,937 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 32,448 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter worth about $3,323,000. CenterBook Partners LP grew its position in shares of Transocean by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 748,196 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $4,751,000 after buying an additional 201,066 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Transocean by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,014,318 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $247,741,000 after buying an additional 10,049,077 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transocean Stock Performance

RIG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.40. 12,539,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,453,798. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 2.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.91 and its 200 day moving average is $5.78. Transocean Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $8.88.

Insider Activity

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. Transocean had a negative net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Transocean news, Director (Cyprus) Ltd Perestroika purchased 2,000,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $12,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,574,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,325,112.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna raised shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Transocean in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Transocean from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.70.

Transocean Profile

(Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

